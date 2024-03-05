Basra Governor affirms unwavering commitment to Iraq rejects establishing 'Basra Region'"

Shafaq News/ Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani affirmed on Tuesday that Basra "remains steadfastly committed to Iraq," rejecting certain politicians' advocacy to institute a system of "regions" within the nation.

Basra is recognized as Iraq's primary and sole seaport. It houses approximately two-thirds of Iraq's oil reserves and encompasses extensive oil fields and natural gas reserves.

During his address at the Al-Rafidain Center For Dialogue RCD Forum 2024 in Baghdad, Al-Eidani asserted that "opting for regional divisions in a country with crises is inappropriate." emphasizing the potential benefits of leveraging the constitutional framework's approval of decentralization "to foster development and progress."

"Basra will not abandon Iraq, and Iraq will not abandon Basra," Al-Eidani declared. He questioned the repercussions of severing Basra from Iraq, stating, "If Basra is cut off from Iraq, what will remain of it?"

Highlighting his positive relations with Gulf states, Al-Eidani stressed, "But, after all, I am an Iraqi and the son of an Iraqi, predating the establishment of certain Gulf states."

In June 2023, the independent political movement "Activists" was announced in Basra Governorate, with a primary focus on advancing the project for the establishment of the so-called "Basra Region,"

Members of the "Activists" movement shared insights in early blog posts on social media platforms, revealing, "As part of the Basra Region's activists' efforts to form a political entity advocating for the Basra Region and actively working towards its realization, a collective of independent and dedicated individuals successfully convened the first founding conference of the (Activists) movement."

Expressing their aspirations, members voiced hope that the movement would embrace all genuine supporters of the Basra Region's initiative, aiming to break free from what they termed the "abhorrent dictatorship of the center."

The movement's leadership comprises well-known figures and activists who, in previous years, advocated for the creation of the Basra Region, drawing inspiration from the successful model of the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Region has been regarded as a benchmark for progress and development, often likened to Lebanon in Iraq's central and southern regions.

Residents of Basra, endowed with significant oil resources and serving as a crucial economic lifeline for Iraq, express discontent with the declining performance of ministry projects. They assert that empowering Basra with adequate funds and authority is essential for advancing the Governorate's reconstruction. Consequently, demands for establishing a Basra Region have gained traction, aiming to reduce dependence on the central government for minor and substantial matters.

Calls for the Basra region have persisted since the aftermath of the American invasion of Iraq in 2003. However, these efforts have faced obstacles, including the federal government in Baghdad withholding approval for the necessary legal procedures to declare the region.

Notably, the Iraqi constitution grants the right to "each or more governorates to form a region based on a request for a referendum." This process can be initiated through a "request from a third of the members in each of the governorate councils seeking to form a region, or a request from a tenth of voters in each of the governorates aspiring to establish a region."