Hartha tragedy: Basra authorities react swiftly

Shafaq News/ The Basra Provincial Council convened a special session on Wednesday to address the aftermath of the tragic incident in Hartha, where six children lost their lives after being struck by a truck whose brakes had reportedly failed.

Saud Ezz el-Din, a member of the Basra Governorate Council, stated that the council would host the director of education and the police chief in its next session to investigate the causes and consequences of the tragedy. Ezz el-Din emphasized that a thorough evaluation would be conducted before assigning responsibility for the incident.

In turn, Governor Assad Al-Eidani took immediate action during the session, securing approval from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for projects to enhance safety in the affected area, including school infrastructure and cross-service bridges.

Nazir Al-Shawi, the mayor of the Hartha subdistrict, reported that the tragic event involved a tanker truck striking students from Zainab Elementary School for Boys. Basra Police arrested the truck driver.

Governor Al-Eidani declared a three-day mourning period, which the Ministry of Education echoed.

On the other hand, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid urged authorities to take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring, while Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.