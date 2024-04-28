Barzani, al-Araji call for heighted Baghdad-Erbil cooperation to combat security threats

Shafaq News/ The president of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, said that Baghdad and Erbil should join hands to "combat security threats" as he met with Iraq's National Security Advisor, Qasem al-Araji, in Baghdad on Sunday.

A readout published on the presidency website said that Barzani and al-Araji discussed "the security situation in Iraq, the threats of terrorism, and the challenges Iraq faces due to wars and conflicts in the region."

The two sides, according to the readout, laid emphasis on "the importance of coordination and cooperation between the relevant bodies in the federal and regional governments" in order to "combat security threats" and "achieve peace and stability in the country".

Al-Araji echoed Barzani's sentiment, saying "peace and stability in the Kurdistan region and the rest of the country is one."