PM Barzani: Baghdad-Erbil talks are ongoing to solve the budget issue

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, affirmed on Tuesday that the delegation from the regional government visiting Baghdad is engaged in discussions aimed at finding fundamental solutions to the ongoing disputes and issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

During the inauguration of a local factory in Erbil, Barzani stressed the necessity of resolving disputes between the regional and federal governments comprehensively to continue their governmental programs aimed at reconstruction and rehabilitating the economic infrastructure.

Barzani emphasized the challenging situation faced by Kurdistan and Iraq due to successive wars, conflicts, and the misuse of power, resulting in instability, fear, extreme poverty, and destruction among the population.

The Prime Minister highlighted the delegation's current presence in Baghdad to address a range of unresolved issues with the federal government, particularly concerning the budget and delayed funding for Kurdistan's people's salaries. Barzani indicated that fruitful discussions took place yesterday and would continue to ensure securing salaries without burdening the Kurdish population.

Additionally, he emphasized the necessity of resolving the oil issue through an advanced federal oil and gas law based on the permanent constitution, enabling the region to resume oil production and exports, beneficial not only for Kurdistan but for all Iraqi citizens.

Expressing hope for mutual understanding and actions serving the greater interests, Barzani underscored the commonalities and shared interests far exceeding the existing disputes and issues, urging collective consideration of the highest interests of the people and their well-being in their respective programs.