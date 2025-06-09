MP calls for investigation into Basra’s Governor over petro-dollar funds

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Basra lawmaker Faleh al-Khazali called for a formal investigation into Governor Asaad al-Eidani over his failure to respond to parliamentary inquiries regarding the fate of petro-dollar funds allocated to the province in 2022.

According to two official documents, al-Khazali addressed four letters to the governor beginning in February 2024 but received no reply. In response, he contacted the head of the Basra Provincial Council, urging the formation of an investigative committee led by the council’s Integrity Committee chair to question al-Eidani on the matter.

The documents also included a request to establish a joint investigative committee comprising the Federal Board of Supreme Audit, the Integrity Commission, and the Council of Representatives. The committee would be tasked with verifying the allocation and disbursement of Basra’s 2022 budget funds, identifying the beneficiaries, and reviewing the quality of completed projects.

Al-Khazali stressed the need to audit the records of companies contracted under the allocated funds and assess their compliance with implementation requirements, emphasizing the importance of making the investigation results public and holding those responsible accountable under the law and constitution.

The lawmaker stated that the al-Muhaila station in Abu al-Khaseeb cost 110 billion dinars, while total spending under Governor al-Eidani’s administration has reached 12 trillion dinars. According to al-Khazali, “such funds could have supported the construction of five similar projects in areas including al-Madina, al-Sadiq, and Basra’s city center to alleviate public suffering.”

Earlier, Governor al-Eidani responded last Friday to al-Khazali’s accusations, calling on the lawmaker to “support his claims with evidence” and urged him to stop “misleading public opinion.”