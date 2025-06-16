Stranded abroad due to Israel-Iran conflict: Iraqis urge government for evacuation

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of Iraqi citizens stranded in Lebanon, Georgia, and other countries are calling on Baghdad to organize urgent evacuation measures as regional airspace closures—triggered by the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict—continue to disrupt commercial flights and leave hundreds unable to return home.

Although the Iraqi government had earlier advised citizens abroad to contact diplomatic missions for assistance, several families gathered outside the Iraqi Embassy in Beirut, calling for immediate action.

One stranded individual told Shafaq News the embassy had yet to open and provided no information.

“There has been no assistance from the Iraqi embassy, while other diplomatic missions have already begun evacuating their nationals,” he noted. “Embassy security informed us there are currently no solutions and they are waiting for instructions from Baghdad.”

Efforts to support stranded nationals are also underway in other locations. In Ankara, the Iraqi Embassy is coordinating with Turkish authorities to facilitate the return of citizens from third countries. Short-term entry permits are being issued to allow Iraqi nationals to enter Turkiye and proceed home via the Ibrahim Khalil land crossing in the Kurdistan Region.

Iraq’s ambassador to Ankara, Majid Al-Lajmawi, confirmed to our agency that five-day transit visas are now available on arrival at Turkish airports. This arrangement, developed in cooperation with Turkish authorities, aims to provide a safe and legal pathway home under existing bilateral agreements.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Airways has launched a new direct route between Dubai and Basra, now operating two daily flights. Passengers wishing to travel on these flights are advised to contact the airline’s Dubai office to make reservations.

More than 500 Iraqis stranded in Georgia are also unable to return home due to Iraq’s airspace closure.

The stranded individuals include doctors, public employees, and participants in official and private missions or conferences, many of whom have now been stuck for several days.

“We’ve been unable to return to Iraq since the airspace was shut down,” said Hossam al-Jubouri, one of the stranded Iraqis. “At the same time, we can’t travel to other countries like Turkiye or Saudi Arabia because our visa applications are being rejected. It’s a very stressful and restrictive situation.”

In Kurdistan

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)* confirmed the formation of a joint coordination cell between the Ministry of Interior and the Department of Foreign Relations to manage logistics related to the return of stranded citizens.

In coordination with Turkish authorities, Iraqi passport holders from the Kurdistan Region are also permitted to enter Turkiye without a prior visa when flying with Turkish Airlines or other approved carriers.

Upon arrival at Turkish airports, including Istanbul and Sabiha Gökçen, travelers will be granted five-day transit visas, enabling them to continue by land or air toward the Iraqi border and re-enter the Kurdistan Region through the Ibrahim Khalil crossing.

Despite the regional disruptions, cross-border trade through Kurdistan remains unaffected. The Kurdistan Importers and Exporters Union confirmed that freight and passenger movement continues without interruption.

“All of Kurdistan’s official border crossings are operating normally,” Union President Sheikh Mustafa Sheikh Abdul Rahman told Shafaq News. “Warehouses remain fully stocked with essential commodities, and there are no concerns about food shortages in the local markets,” he added.

*Affected individuals may contact the Ministry of Interior via WhatsApp at +9647508035680 or +9647508035681 to register their details and receive further instructions.