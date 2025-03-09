Neighboring countries support Syrian stability

Shafaq News/ Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkiye expressed their full support for a stable new Syria, as a result of the meeting of Syria's neighboring countries convened in Amman, on Sunday, to discuss shared security challenges

The delegations were represented by foreign ministers, defense ministers, and national intelligence chiefs.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein emphasized the importance of opening a Syrian-led dialogue that includes all components of Syrian society to ensure stability. He added, "The fight against ISIS requires regional and international support, and Iraq's stability stems from Syria's stability."

In turn, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reaffirmed that "Syria's security and stability are integral to the stability of the region," and stressed the meeting’s unified stance on combating terrorism and supporting Syria's security and stability.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan condemned Israel’s expansionist policies in Syria, stating, "We support all efforts to protect the lives of Syrians. All segments of the Syrian population must remain united and avoid inciting divisions."

Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani expressed his country’s readiness to continue joint efforts for a better future in the region, asserting, "We protect all components of the Syrian people without discrimination, and we will not allow the tragedies of the Syrian people to repeat."

He further emphasized that the new Syrian government is the guarantor of internal peace, adding, "We will not allow any entity to assume the role of the state, and anyone involved in violations will be referred to the judiciary."

Earlier in February, Shafaq News reported that a strategic four-way alliance between Iraq, Turkey, Syria, and Jordan was near formation. Sources noted that the current phase necessitates swift implementation of the alliance's tasks to secure the region and prevent terrorist groups from operating, particularly in areas near the borders of the allied nations.

In January, Jordan and Syria signed an agreement establishing a joint committee to secure their borders. This followed a visit by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shabani to Amman, where he discussed issues such as arms smuggling, drug trafficking, Syrian refugees, and economic cooperation with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.

Additionally, Iraq had earlier sent intelligence chief Hamid Al-Shatari to Damascus, where discussions focused on preventing the resurgence of ISIS.