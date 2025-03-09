Jordan’s King hosts regional talks on Syria’s security

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Jordan’s King Abdullah II met with senior officials from Syria, Turkiye, Iraq, and Lebanon in the Jordanian capital Amman at Al-Husseiniya Palace.

The meeting focused on Syria’s security, stability, and territorial integrity, counterterrorism efforts, border security, and measures to combat drug and arms trafficking. The talks also addressed the need to create conditions for the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees to support the country’s reconstruction.

Iraq was represented at the meeting by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi, and National Intelligence Chief Hamid Al-Shatri, along with Turkish, Syrian, and Lebanese foreign and defense ministers, and heads of intelligence departments.

On February 27, informed sources told Shafaq News that an announcement was imminent on the formation of a strategic four-nation alliance comprising Iraq, Turkiye, Syria, and Jordan.