Syrian Al-Sharaa to meet King Abdullah in Jordan: Security, economic ties on the agenda

Shafaq News / Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa will visit Jordan on Wednesday for talks with King Abdullah II, focusing on security, borders, economic cooperation, water, and refugees.

The visit marks Al-Sharaa’s third foreign trip since taking office in December following an opposition-led offensive that ousted Bashar al-Assad. His stop in Amman comes just days before an emergency Arab summit in Cairo, where he has been invited by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Analysts view the visit as a pivotal diplomatic move amid heightened regional tensions, including Israel’s war in Gaza and incursions into Syria. Al-Sharaa is expected to seek Arab support for his administration, while Jordan has reaffirmed its commitment to Syria’s unity, security, and stability.

Key discussions will likely center on border security, with Jordan struggling to curb persistent smuggling operations, particularly of weapons and drugs. Water-sharing agreements will also be a priority, as Jordan seeks guarantees on its allocated resources.

Economic cooperation is another major focus, with Syria aiming to bolster trade ties with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Turkiye—potentially paving the way for a new regional economic corridor.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi recently warned of the ongoing threat posed by ISIS in Syria and accused the previous al-Assad government of violating Jordan’s water rights.