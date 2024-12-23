Jordanian FM Safadi to visit Damascus for talks with HTS leader

Shafaq News/ Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi is scheduled to visit the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Monday, for talks with Ahmed al-Sharaa, leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Syria's head of military operations.

"FM Safadi will meet the General Commander of the new administration in Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, along with several Syrian officials,” the Foreign Ministry announced on X.

Safadi’s visit follows Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s trip to Damascus on Sunday, during which he met with Al-Sharaa.

Fidan and Al-Sharaa agreed on the need to dissolve all armed factions, including Kurdish groups, and transfer their weapons to the state. “We will not allow weapons outside state control. Armed factions, including those in areas controlled by the primarily Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), will dissolve gradually. The presence of any armed group anywhere poses a threat to security and stability,” Al-Sharaa stated.