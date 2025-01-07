Jordan, Syria commit to border security, combatting drug trafficking, and terrorism

Shafaq News/ Jordan and Syria pledged closer cooperation on border security, countering drug trafficking, and combatting terrorism during the first visit by a delegation from Syria's new administration to Amman on Tuesday.

During a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed the importance of Syria's stability as “integral to the stability of Jordan and the region."

“We stand ready to assist in building a sovereign Syria that meets the rights of its people."

Safadi said the two sides agreed to form joint committees across multiple sectors to address pressing issues, including border security, electricity connectivity, and countering ISIS.

Al-Shaibani called for the lifting of economic sanctions on Syria, describing them as a "legacy of the previous regime."

"The new Syria will be a source of security and stability for the region and neighboring countries," he said, vowing to move past the Al-Assad regime's contentious history with neighboring states.

Addressing the delayed national conference intended to unite Syrian factions, Al-Shaibani explained that the postponement aims to ensure the event accurately reflects the will of the Syrian people.

Syria has seen increased diplomatic engagement with Amman following the December 8 overthrow of Bashar Al-Assad regime by factions led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group previously designated as terrorist.

Safadi visited Damascus on December 23, meeting Ahmed al-Sharaa, the new Syrian administration leader. During that visit, Safadi reiterated Jordan’s commitment to aiding Syria’s reconstruction, stating, "Rebuilding Syria is vital for Jordan and the entire region."

Jordan also hosted a December 14 conference on Syria, attended by foreign ministers from eight Arab nations, the US, France, Turkiye, the EU, and a UN representative.

Throughout the Syrian conflict, Jordan has maintained its diplomatic presence in Damascus and hosts over 1.3 million Syrian refugees, including approximately 680,000 registered with the UN.

Trade between the two countries resumed on December 20, with 600 Jordanian trucks carrying goods into Syria since then. Syria was historically a significant trading partner for Jordan, with bilateral trade declining from $617 million in 2010 to $146.6 million in 2023 due to the conflict.

Jordan has also grappled with drug smuggling along its border with Syria, particularly of the amphetamine known as Captagon, during the years of conflict.

On Sunday, Jordan dispatched 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria as part of its ongoing support for the Syrian people.