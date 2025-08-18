Captagon Empire: How Syria fuels a $2B regional drug trade

Shafaq News

Syria has emerged as the epicenter of the Middle East’s booming captagon trade, serving both as a production hub and a transit corridor feeding a narcotics market estimated at more than $2 billion annually. From the Jordanian border to the Iraqi frontier, and from Mediterranean ports to routes through Turkiye, trafficking networks operate with growing sophistication and reach.

Syria’s Central Role

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in its June 2025 assessment, confirmed that Syria remains the leading manufacturing center despite shifting political and security dynamics. Small-scale clandestine facilities across rural areas provide industrial-level output, making seizures only a fraction of total production.

Southern Syria has become the most active trafficking corridor, particularly in Daraa and Suwayda provinces, where smugglers push shipments into Jordan. Jordanian authorities report dozens of recent interceptions, noting the involvement of “organized armed groups” that reinforce smuggling operations. To the north, Turkiye’s border serves as a key gateway for captagon flows to European markets, especially through Idlib and rural Aleppo.

The network is not confined to Syria alone. According to UN sources, it extends across Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, and Turkiye, relying on complex logistics and cross-border coordination. Analysts warn that revenues from this trade are now deeply entangled with armed groups, linking narcotics directly to regional security threats.

Crackdowns and Arrests

Security agencies across the region have escalated operations to dismantle trafficking rings. In Syria, authorities have targeted captagon production sites in Damascus countryside, Daraa, and Homs—areas once labeled by international observers as a “drug industry state.” More than one million pills have been destroyed in recent months, along with manufacturing equipment.

Damascus has also moved against influential figures. Among them is Wassim al-Assad, cousin of former president Bashar al-Assad, who faces charges of supervising trafficking operations.

In July, Syria’s Interior Ministry announced the seizure of a shipment bound for Iraq, tracing it to a regional network that had previously used routes through Turkiye and the Kurdistan Region. On August 8, Syrian and Turkish security forces captured Amer Jdaya Al-Sheikh, one of the region’s most wanted traffickers, after months of joint intelligence work.

Iraq has stepped up its campaign. In March, security forces—acting on intelligence shared with Saudi Arabia—intercepted 1.1 tons of captagon concealed in a truck that crossed via Turkiye. The following month, thermal imaging technology foiled an attempt to move 400,000 pills along the Euphrates River. Iraq’s Interior Ministry reported over 10 tons of narcotics seized and more than 6,000 arrests in 2024 alone, with another 3,000 suspects detained in the first quarter of 2025.

Lebanon has also intensified efforts. A recent raid in the Beqaa Valley killed several wanted traffickers, including a figure known as Abu Salla, signaling a tougher stance on entrenched networks.

Demand and Market Value

The primary markets for Syrian-produced captagon remain the Gulf states, where consumption levels are among the highest in the world. Wholesale prices range from $5 to $10 per pill, with retail values considerably higher, especially in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

European markets are also increasingly affected. Smuggling routes through Turkiye and Lebanon funnel shipments into southern Europe, while North Africa is emerging as a new target zone. UNODC estimates, combined with regional seizure data, put the trade’s annual value at over $2 billion—a figure that rivals Syria’s legal exports and highlights how narcotics now function as a parallel economy.

Political Economy of Trafficking

Analysts argue that the captagon trade cannot be viewed solely as a law-enforcement challenge. Revenues provide vital funding for armed groups, militias, and local power brokers. In many areas, narcotics smuggling substitutes for absent state institutions, binding communities into shadow economies that resist external control.

At the same time, the trade has become a bargaining chip in Syria’s diplomacy. Arab states seeking to normalize ties with Damascus have pressed the government to demonstrate commitment against captagon production. Jordan and Saudi Arabia, in particular, have made drug control a central condition for reintegration. Yet many remain skeptical, viewing Damascus’s recent arrests as selective moves against rivals rather than a genuine dismantling of the trade.

Mazen Khalaf, a Syrian security expert, told Shafaq News that the problem is “a complex political and security issue, amplified by its internationalization.” He argued that easing sanctions, restoring diplomatic ties, and improving investment conditions could support anti-narcotics efforts, provided they are paired with stronger international cooperation. “Poverty, hardship, and the lure of illicit profits drove many to engage in or tolerate the narcotics trade,” he added.

As enforcement tightens, networks may fragment but are unlikely to disappear. Instead, they adapt—shifting routes, forging new alliances, and exploiting instability. The result is a durable underground economy that entangles criminal enterprises with political structures, complicating both regional security and the prospects for Syria’s reintegration.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.