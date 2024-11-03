Iran to close airspace ahead of US elections on tensions with Israel

Shafaq News/ Iran has announced it will close its airspace starting Monday at 02:30 a.m. until November 6 at 06:30 p.m., coinciding with the US elections.

Iranian media reported that the Iranian military issued a notification regarding the airspace closure during this period, without specifying the reasons for this decision.

Local media explained that the closure is based on an official memorandum from the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran.

While the sources did not provide a specific reason for the airspace closure, the timing of the decision, coinciding with the US elections, suggests a precautionary measure amid discussions of Iranian preparations for a potential response to a recent Israeli military strike.

Israeli public radio reported military movements within Iran indicating preparations for a possible retaliation against Israel.

Israel has been engaged in escalating tensions with Iran and its regional proxies since the outbreak of war in Gaza on October 7, 2023.

In late October, Israel launched strikes on military sites in Iran in response to an Iranian missile attack targeting Israel on October 1.

Yesterday, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Brigadier General affirmed that the Iranian retaliation on the latest Israeli attack is “inevitable.”