Blinken warns G7 of possible Iran and Hezbollah attack on Israel within 24 hours

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed G7 counterparts on Sunday that an attack by Iran and Hezbollah against Israel could commence as early as Monday, three sources briefed on the call told Axios.

Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah have vowed to retaliate for the assassinations of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, carried out by Israel.

The sources said Blinken revealed that the US expects both Iran and Hezbollah to retaliate. However, unlike the April 13 Iranian attack, which involved nearly 350 drones and missiles intercepted by Israel, the US, and their allies, Blinken noted the form of the upcoming retaliation remains unclear.

Blinken indicated that the exact timing of the attacks is unknown but could start within the next 24-48 hours. He stressed the US is working to de-escalate the situation by limiting Iranian and Hezbollah attacks and restraining the Israeli response.

The Secretary urged the G7 foreign ministers to apply diplomatic pressure on Iran, Hezbollah, and Israel to exercise maximum restraint. He mentioned that the US was "close to a breakthrough" before the Tehran assassination, and now a deal is more crucial than ever.

Gen. Michael Kurilla, the commander of US Central Command, is expected to arrive in Israel on Monday to finalize preparations with the Israeli forces for the possible attack, according to Israeli officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting on Sunday night with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and military and intelligence leaders. "Iran and its agents are looking to surround us in a stranglehold of terrorism. We are determined to stand against them on every front and in every arena — near and far. Whoever seeks to harm us will pay a very heavy price," Netanyahu said.

Gallant also spoke with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday, who reiterated the "firm support of the United States for Israel's security and its right to self-defense."

Other regional countries are bracing for escalation. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi visited Tehran on Sunday for the first time in almost a decade.

Al-Safadi met with acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri and conveyed a message from King Abdullah II to the Iranian president. "I didn't come here to convey a message from Israel or to receive a message for Israel. I came here to express concern about regional escalation," Safadi said.

Several Iranian officials have vowed to avenge Haniyeh's assassination, while Israel remains on high alert for a potential attack, and the US sends additional forces to the region.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps stated that revenge would be "severe and at an appropriate time, place, and manner," blaming the "terrorist Zionist regime" for Haniyeh's death.