US Defense Secretary: Fight between Israel and Hezbollah not inevitable
Shafaq News/ The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed confidence
on Tuesday that a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah is not inevitable,
emphasizing Washington's preference for a diplomatic resolution.
Austin made these remarks during a joint press conference in Manila,
following security talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their
Philippine counterparts, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, and Foreign
Secretary Enrique Manalo.
Earlier, five individuals with knowledge of the situation told Reuters
that the United States is spearheading a diplomatic effort to prevent Israel
from striking Beirut or critical civil infrastructure in response to a deadly
rocket attack on the Golan Heights.
According to these sources, which include Lebanese and Iranian officials
as well as Middle Eastern and European diplomats, Washington is working
urgently to prevent a full-scale war between Israel and the Iranian-backed
Lebanese group Hezbollah. The attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights over
the weekend resulted in the deaths of 12 youths.
Both Israel and the US have attributed the rocket strike to Hezbollah,
though the group has denied involvement.
The crux of the diplomatic effort is to restrain Israel's potential
retaliation, urging it to avoid targeting densely populated areas in Beirut,
Hezbollah's stronghold in the southern suburbs, or essential infrastructure
such as airports and bridges. The sources requested anonymity due to the
confidential nature of the discussions, which have not been previously
reported.