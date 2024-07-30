US Defense Secretary: Fight between Israel and Hezbollah not inevitable

Shafaq News/ The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed confidence on Tuesday that a conflict between Israel and Hezbollah is not inevitable, emphasizing Washington's preference for a diplomatic resolution.

Austin made these remarks during a joint press conference in Manila, following security talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their Philippine counterparts, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, and Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo.

Earlier, five individuals with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that the United States is spearheading a diplomatic effort to prevent Israel from striking Beirut or critical civil infrastructure in response to a deadly rocket attack on the Golan Heights.

According to these sources, which include Lebanese and Iranian officials as well as Middle Eastern and European diplomats, Washington is working urgently to prevent a full-scale war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah. The attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights over the weekend resulted in the deaths of 12 youths.

Both Israel and the US have attributed the rocket strike to Hezbollah, though the group has denied involvement.

The crux of the diplomatic effort is to restrain Israel's potential retaliation, urging it to avoid targeting densely populated areas in Beirut, Hezbollah's stronghold in the southern suburbs, or essential infrastructure such as airports and bridges. The sources requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the discussions, which have not been previously reported.