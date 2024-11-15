Lebanon to respond to US proposal for ceasefire within days, Parliament Speaker says

Shafaq News/ Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has requested three days to respond to a US proposal for a 60-day ceasefire to halt the ongoing conflict, two officials said Friday.

The officials, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the US proposal consists of 13 points aimed at securing a truce. While Berri asked for time to study the plan, Israel has not yet announced its position.

The proposal, outlined by US Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson, is the first to be submitted by the US since a temporary ceasefire was negotiated in late September. Observers say US President Donald Trump has endorsed the negotiations as part of efforts to reach a truce.

The proposal seeks to establish a 60-day cessation of hostilities, portrayed as a foundation for a lasting ceasefire. Its terms align with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Lebanon-Israel war. The resolution stipulates that only the Lebanese Army and UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL) may be armed south of Lebanon's Litani River. The plan also calls for Israeli ground forces to retreat behind the internationally recognized boundary between the two countries.

Lebanon's response to the proposal is expected "very soon" in the form of a written document outlining its remarks.

Speaking to RT, Berri confirmed receiving the proposal, categorically rejecting any provision allowing "freedom of movement for the Israeli army in Lebanon." He stated, "The Americans and others know that such a matter is unacceptable and cannot even be discussed in principle. We cannot accept any infringement on our sovereignty."

Berri also dismissed claims that the proposal includes deploying NATO or other foreign forces in Lebanon.

The Speaker revealed that the proposal suggests forming a supervisory committee to oversee the implementation of Resolution 1701, which would include representatives from Western countries. However, he deemed this provision unacceptable to Lebanon.

Israel launched a major war in Lebanon in mid-September following months of tit-for-tat border attacks.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the Israeli aggression killed 3445 and injured 14599 others.