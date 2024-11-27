Lebanon enters "new era" following ceasefire with Israel, says Speaker Berri

Shafaq News/ Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri declared, on Wednesday, that Lebanon is entering a "new phase" after what he described as the successful "thwarting of Israeli aggression."

In a televised address, Berri said, "The war has revealed Lebanon's true face of solidarity and national unity," expressing gratitude to those who played a role in achieving the ceasefire.

He called on displaced citizens to "return to their land, even if it is in ruins," emphasizing the importance of resilience in rebuilding the nation.

"We are closing a historic chapter that was the most dangerous for Lebanon, threatening its people and history," Berri remarked, urging all sects and political factions to preserve the country's unity. He also appealed for the "swift election of a president" to stabilize Lebanon's political future.

The ceasefire, announced by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, came into effect at 04:00 a.m. Wednesday. Israel's security cabinet approved the deal, marking the end of over a year of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

The war resulted in the deaths of more than 3,800 people in Lebanon, including women and children, and caused widespread destruction across the country.