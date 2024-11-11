Israel to expand ground offensive in Lebanon amid ceasefire negotiations

Shafaq News/ Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi approved an expanded ground operation into new areas of southern Lebanon.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority disclosed, on Monday, the military objectives, stating, “This new phase will deploy thousands of regular and reserve Israeli troops, significantly intensifying clashes with Hezbollah fighters in the targeted regions.”

Despite this escalation, reports indicated that Israel is also considering a ceasefire along the northern front, with diplomatic talks reportedly making headway toward de-escalation.

Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz declared that Hezbollah had been “defeated” and stressed the importance of “capitalizing on this victory,” calling for a shift in Lebanon's current situation.

Benny Gantz, leader of the Israeli National Unity party, stressed that “a deal should be reached before any ceasefire is implemented, citing the need to ensure the safe return of residents in the north,” a goal, he insisted, should have been “achieved by September 1.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer has started a visit to the United States to push for a ceasefire agreement, with reports also indicating a secret visit to Russia. He aimed to discuss Russia’s role in the ceasefire talks and efforts to block arms shipments to Hezbollah if an agreement is finalized.

US officials have confirmed progress in the negotiations, with sources suggesting that President-elect Donald Trump is “keen to see concrete developments on the issue before his inauguration.”

Since September 23, Israeli air raids have expanded to target most areas of Lebanon, including Beirut, accompanied by a failed ground invasion in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported over 3,189 casualties, including women and children, and 14,078 injuries as a result of the ongoing bombardment.