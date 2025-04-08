President Barzani: Iraq-UAE trade hits $30B

Shafaq News/ Trade between Iraq and the United Arab Emirates has reached $30 billion, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani announced on Tuesday.

Speaking during an official visit to Abu Dhabi, Barzani emphasized that talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan centered on strengthening economic ties and accelerating investment efforts in Kurdistan.

He confirmed the UAE’s strong interest in expanding cooperation, revealing that Abu Dhabi may soon appoint a special envoy to the Region. “This would mark a significant step forward,” Barzani remarked.

The Kurdish President also framed the potential appointment as a reflection of the Gulf state’s strategic interest in leveraging Kurdistan as an entry point for broader investment across Iraq.

“Our ambition is to attract more Emirati investors and projects in the Kurdistan Region,” he asserted.