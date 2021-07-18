President Barzani receives a phone call from Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince

Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received today a phone call from Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the UAE Armed Forces.

A statement by the Presidency of the Region said, "During the call, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed congratulated the President of the Region and the people of Kurdistan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha."

For his part, the President of the Region expressed his aspiration to enhance the friendly relations between the peoples of Kurdistan and the UAE.