Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Kurdistan Region President meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-18T08:29:48+0000
Kurdistan Region President meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Shafaq News/ On the last day of his visit to the United Kingdom, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

At the meeting, both sides discussed Iraq and the Kurdistan Region’s relations with the UAE, the political developments in Iraq, the upcoming elections and the political process in the country.

Discussions also covered their visit to the United Kingdom and their meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the latest developments in the wider region and other topics of mutual interest.

Strengthening bilateral relations and friendship in all areas, the importance of collective efforts to maintain stability and resolving differences and tensions in the region were reaffirmed.

related

President Barzani receives a phone call from Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince

Date: 2021-07-18 20:16:31
President Barzani receives a phone call from Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince

Kurdistan discusses economy, security cooperation with USA

Date: 2020-10-06 20:45:19
Kurdistan discusses economy, security cooperation with USA

President Barzani on al-Adha's letter: let us embrace tolerance, mutual respect, and peace

Date: 2021-07-19 15:42:51
President Barzani on al-Adha's letter: let us embrace tolerance, mutual respect, and peace

President Barzani will continue his meetings with Kurdistan's political forces, senior advisor says

Date: 2021-05-05 16:06:21
President Barzani will continue his meetings with Kurdistan's political forces, senior advisor says

Nechirvan Barzani urges the federal government to support and compensate the Feyli Kurds

Date: 2021-04-04 20:03:06
Nechirvan Barzani urges the federal government to support and compensate the Feyli Kurds

Kurdistan’s President praises the German Ambassador’s efforts in Iraq

Date: 2021-05-26 16:35:00
Kurdistan’s President praises the German Ambassador’s efforts in Iraq

Nechirvan Barzani condoles the demise of KDP bloc spokesman in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2021-02-17 11:46:09
Nechirvan Barzani condoles the demise of KDP bloc spokesman in the Iraqi Parliament

Iran receives Kurdistan’s President

Date: 2021-08-05 10:40:34
Iran receives Kurdistan’s President