US pledges to protect Israel after Nasrallah’s assassination

Shafaq News/ US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed, on Saturday, to protect Israel from Iran and its "regional proxies," following the official announcement of the assassination of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

In a statement, Austin expressed the United States' firm commitment to Israel's security, emphasizing "full support" for Israel's right to self-defense during phone conversations with Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant.

According to the statement, the two discussed the escalation of Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon this week, which resulted in Nasrallah's death.

Austin reiterated the US pledge to defend Israel, ensuring that American forces and installations in the region remain safeguarded. He also underscored that "the US would prevent Iran and its affiliates, or proxies, from exploiting the situation in Lebanon or escalating the conflict."

Earlier on Saturday, Hezbollah officially confirmed the death of its Secretary-General, affirming the Israeli army's previous announcement.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee had previously stated that Friday’s airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb resulted in the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah.