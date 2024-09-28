Coordination Framework: Nasrallah's martyrdom marks a new era of victory for the nation

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework held an emergency meeting on Saturday at the office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to discuss the recent developments following the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

In a statement, the Framework described "the martyrdom of Nasrallah as the beginning of victory and a new life for the nation."

The Coordination Framework reaffirmed its commitment to the directives of the supreme religious authority in assisting the Lebanese people and providing all possible aid to alleviate their suffering.

The Framework also expressed gratitude for the significant governmental efforts in facilitating assistance for the displaced from Lebanon.

The security situation in Lebanon has recently deteriorated due to intensified hostile actions by Israel, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Hezbollah fighters and civilians, including women and children.

The situation worsened when Israel launched airstrikes on densely populated buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, killing Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, along with several of his comrades.