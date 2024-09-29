Unmasking the spy: How Israel tracked down Nasrallah before his assassination

Shafaq News/ The details regarding the final hours of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, prior to his assassination in an Israeli airstrike, were revealed.

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, Nasrallah arrived in the southern suburbs of Beirut following the funeral of Mohammad Sarour, the commander of the party's drone unit.

“ Israel strategically timed the airstrike to coincide with Nasrallah's meeting with Hezbollah leaders, which took place at a location approximately 30 meters underground.”

The newspaper noted that the Israeli strike was executed after “an Iranian spy reportedly informed Israeli authorities of Nasrallah's presence in the Beirut suburb.”

The meeting included Nasrallah, the Deputy Commander of the Quds Force, and 12 Hezbollah leaders.

On Saturday, Hezbollah officially mourned its leader who passed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the party’s command headquarters in Beirut’s southern suburb on Friday.