Israel announces assassination of senior Hezbollah intelligence leader

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced, on Saturday, the assassination of a senior Hezbollah intelligence official, following its earlier claim of successfully eliminating the party’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israeli military stated, "Air Force fighter jets, under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate, targeted Hassan Khalil Yassin, a prominent Hezbollah intelligence leader, in Beirut's southern suburb this afternoon, leading to his death."

Earlier on Saturday, Hezbollah officially confirmed the death of its Secretary-General, affirming the Israeli army's previous announcement.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee had previously stated that Friday’s airstrike on Beirut's southern suburb resulted in the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah.