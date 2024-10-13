Hezbollah fires 35 missiles on Israel, targets multiple military sites in Western and Upper Galilee

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah claimed responsibility for multiple rocket attacks, targeting several military sites, barracks, and kibbutzim, intensifying tensions in the region, while the US urged for a diplomatic solution as the death toll from Israeli raids in Lebanon climbs.

Israeli media reported that about 35 missiles were fired from Lebanon towards the Western and Upper Galilee since midnight.

According to Hezbollah’s consecutive statements, the group, today, has launched a series of attacks on multiple military sites, including Jardah Military site, Al-Marj site, Ramim Site, Ramya site, Keren Naftali Communications base, Zvulun military industries base, and Khirbet Zar'it base (7200) located south of Haifa. In addition, the barracks of Zar'it and Ma'ale Golani were targeted.

The attacked kibbutzim included Metula, Khirbet Nafha, Kfar Giladi, Misgav Am, Manara, and Ein Margaliot.

Additionally, Hezbollah hit Israeli sites in the Occupied Golan and Tiberias City.

US position on recent developments

In a statement, the US Department of Defense said Secretary “Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant on Oct. 12 and expressed his deep concern about reports that Israeli forces fired on UN peacekeeping positions in Lebanon as well as by the reported death of two Lebanese soldiers.”

“The Secretary strongly emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and security of UNIFIL forces and Lebanese Armed Forces and reinforced the need to pivot from military operations in Lebanon to a diplomatic pathway as soon as feasible,” the statement declared.

“Secretary Austin also raised the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and stressed that steps must be taken to address it,” it pointed out. Adding “The Secretary reaffirmed the United States' unwavering, enduring, and ironclad commitment to Israel's security. He acknowledged Yom Kippur and the need to bring back all hostages to their families as soon as possible.”

Death Toll And Injuries Update

According to the latest figure published by the Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, the Israeli raids “resulted in 2255 martyrs and 10524 wounded since October 8.”