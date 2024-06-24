Iraq's Asaib Ahl Al-Haq leader threatens US interests over support for Israeli actions in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The leader of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, threatened on Monday to target US interests in Iraq and the region if Washington supports an Israeli military operation against Lebanon.

In a televised address, al-Khazali stated, "If the United States continues to support this usurping entity (Israel) in its expanded operations and attacks on Lebanon and Hezbollah, America should know that all its interests in the region and Iraq will be at risk."

Al-Khazali further declared, "This usurping entity, this extremist government, and this Nazi regime will not benefit America."

Israeli media has reported that the Northern Command of the Israeli army is preparing for a large-scale attack on Lebanon, awaiting a green light from political leadership.

According to Channel 12, Israel recognizes the potential inevitability of war, noting that it is uncertain whether Hezbollah correctly assesses Israel's seriousness in its intentions to act in Lebanon, thereby increasing the risk of escalating the conflict.

In turn, Ali Damoush, a senior Hezbollah official, asserted that the group's intensified attacks along Israel's northern border this week demonstrate to Israeli leaders that a full-scale war would be costly.