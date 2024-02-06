UN expert accuses Israel of using hunger as a "weapon" in Gaza

Shafaq News/ The UN special rapporteur on the right to food, Michael Fakhri, said that Israel has been employing “disproportionate force” against civilians and utilizing hunger as a "weapon" in its attacks on Gaza since last October.

Fakhri told Anadolu News Agency, "Israel is clearly and systematically obstructing access to food for all civilians in Gaza," adding that reaching those in need is nearly impossible due to Israel's hindrance of humanitarian aid.

The blockade imposed by Israel on food and water entering Gaza has reportedly resulted in famine in the region, with around a quarter of Gaza's population suffering from hunger, according to the latest UN data.

Fakhri characterized the obstruction of Gazans' access to food as a "war crime," arguing that Israel's actions have made Gaza uninhabitable and that "indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks on civilian targets constitute a violation of international law."

In addition, he revealed to Anadolu that the offensive has left a large portion of Gaza's population internally displaced, facing shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.