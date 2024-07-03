Amid escalation: Biden and Netanyahu to meet in Washington

Shafaq News/ US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet in Washington in late July when the Israeli leader will visit the US to address the US Congress about the ongoing war in Gaza.

Netanyahu is scheduled to address a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate on July 24. A source familiar with the plans told CNN that the logistical details of their meeting at the White House are still being finalized.

A White House official noted to CNN that Biden has known Netanyahu for decades and stated, "They will likely see each other when the Prime Minister is here over the course of that week. But we have nothing to announce at this time."

Biden and Netanyahu have maintained regular phone communication since Hamas' attacks on October 7, with their last in-person meeting occurring when Biden flew to Tel Aviv shortly after the assault.

Despite the US's strong diplomatic and military support for Israel amid the Gaza conflict, Biden has occasionally expressed concerns about Israel's conduct.

The war in Gaza has resulted in nearly 38,000 deaths, mostly children and women, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, with many more feared buried under rubble as much of the enclave has been destroyed and most of its 2.3 million residents displaced. The conflict has also led to widespread hunger and allegations of genocide, which Israel denies.