Baghdad vows zero tolerance for fhreats against Tehran

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tehran

Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani affirmed on Wednesday that Baghdad will not permit any threats to arise from its territory against Tehran, during a phone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry noted that Al-Sudani condemned the attack on Tehran, describing it as a violation of international norms and ethical principles. He also extended condolences over the martyrdom of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, calling for an end to the war and a return to dialogue.

Araghchi, in turn, praised the Iraqi government, people, and authorities for their firm stance in condemning the strike, attributing regional insecurity to the policies of the US and Israel. He further urged all regional and Islamic countries to remain vigilant against what he described as a “malicious conspiracy” by Israel and the United States aimed at destabilizing the region.

On February 28, the United States and Israel carried out a series of airstrikes across Iran, causing significant damage, civilian casualties, and the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with several commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian army. Iran later retaliated, triggering widespread repercussions across eight countries, including Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.