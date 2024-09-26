Iran will not remain passive in the event of full-scale war in Lebanon: FM

Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned, on Thursday, that Iran will not "remain passive" if a full-scale war erupts in Lebanon, warning that the Middle East is "on the brink of a disaster."

Speaking before the United Nations, Araghchi criticized Israel for “crossing red lines” and called for urgent intervention from the UN Security Council to restore peace and stability. He emphasized that Iran is ready to support Lebanon "by all means" if hostilities further escalate.

“Israel must understand that its crimes will not go unanswered,” Araghchi stated.

The already tense relationship between Iran and Israel has worsened following a series of recent confrontations, including an Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus and the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a senior Hamas leader, in Tehran. These incidents mark a significant escalation in the long-standing hostility between the two nations, rooted in the aftermath of the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Before 1979, Iran and Israel maintained cordial diplomatic and commercial relations under the Pahlavi dynasty. However, the revolution led by Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini dramatically shifted Iran’s stance, resulting in the severance of formal ties and an adversarial position toward Israel. Iran does not recognize Israel as a legitimate state and has consistently supported anti-Israel militant groups, including Hezbollah and Hamas.

The recent assassination of Haniyeh, which occurred in the heart of Tehran, has prompted Iran to vow retaliation. This comes on the heels of Iran’s response to the Israeli embassy attack in April, when it launched over 300 missiles and drones toward Israeli targets, further intensifying the conflict between the two regional powers.