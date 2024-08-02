Israeli ministers given satellite phones in anticipation of retaliatory attacks

Shafaq News/ Israeli ministers have been issued satellite phones in preparation for possible retaliation for the assassinations of top Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who were killed by Israel earlier this week, Ynet reported.

According to the report, the satellite phones were distributed due to concerns that a retaliatory attack by either Iran or Hezbollah could destroy telephone lines and knock out cell service.

Some ministries have also provided staff with satellite phones as well, the report added, but stressed that “there should be no panic,” as the step was taken out of an abundance of caution and not because any specific intelligence information indicates that telephone infrastructure will be destroyed or damaged.