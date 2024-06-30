Yisrael Katz threatens "full force" against Hezbollah

Shafaq News/ Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz responded to a warning from Iran's mission to the United Nations, which had stated that any comprehensive military aggression by Israel against Lebanon would result in a "genocidal war."

Katz stated on X, "If Hezbollah does not cease its fire and withdraw from southern Lebanon, we will act against them with full force until security is restored and residents can return to their homes." He added, "A regime that threatens destruction deserves destruction."

The statement from Iran's mission on Friday warned that if Israel initiated a "comprehensive military aggression" on Lebanon, "all options, including full participation of the resistance axis, would be on the table."

Since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7, Hezbollah, supported by Iran, and Israel have engaged in almost daily cross-border shelling along southern Lebanon. Tensions have escalated in recent days, raising fears of a wider conflict that could spark a regional war.

The ongoing violence over the past eight months has resulted in at least 482 deaths in Lebanon, the majority being Hezbollah fighters and 94 civilians, according to an AFP tally. On the Israeli side, at least 15 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed, as reported by Israeli authorities.

The US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff warned last Sunday that any Israeli military operation in Lebanon might prompt an Iranian response in defense of Hezbollah, potentially leading to a broader conflict that could endanger American forces in the region.

General Charles Q. Brown indicated that Iran is likely to support Hezbollah more robustly if it perceives a significant threat to the group, while it also supports Hamas fighters in Gaza.

Israeli officials have threatened to launch a military operation in Lebanon if a negotiated settlement to distance Hezbollah from the border is not achieved. Recently, the Israeli military announced that it had authorized plans for an attack in Lebanon, even as the United States works to curb months of cross-border attacks and prevent their escalation into a full-scale war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed hope for a diplomatic resolution last Sunday but emphasized that he would resolve the issue "differently" if necessary. He stated, "We can fight on multiple fronts, and we are prepared to do so."