Iran warns Israel against "New Adventure" over Golan Heights incident

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry warned Israel against any "new adventure" in response to the Majdal Shams incident in the Golan Heights.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that any reckless Israeli attack on Lebanon could lead to increased instability, insecurity, and war in the region.

"The Zionist entity is primarily responsible for the unforeseen consequences of such foolish behavior," said Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, urging the United States to fulfill its international and moral responsibilities toward global peace and security.

Kanaani further accused the "racist Zionist entity" of trying to mislead global public opinion and justify its crimes in Palestine through a "false and fabricated scenario," emphasizing that maintaining stability and security in Lebanon and the region against Zionist aggression is a duty for the entire international community, especially the Security Council.

On Saturday, 12 people were killed and others injured when a rocket landed in the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The Israeli military pointed fingers at Hezbollah, threatening severe retaliation, while the Lebanese group denied any involvement in the attack on Majdal Shams and disclaimed responsibility for the incident.