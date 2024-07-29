Israel on high alert following reports of Hezbollah acquiring electromagnetic weaponry

Shafaq News/ Israeli military circles are experiencing heightened anxiety following reports that Iran has supplied Hezbollah with a new type of electromagnetic weapon capable of destroying electronic devices.

Defense expert and CEO of Asgard Systems, the company responsible for developing Israel's military defense technology, has warned of a potential repeat of the October 7 incident if Hezbollah activates these electromagnetic weapons, according to an interview with the Israeli newspaper Maariv.

Internal Collapse

The Israeli defense expert emphasized that the supposed electromagnetic weapon is unlike anything seen before. Although its mechanism is well-understood, its impact remains unpredictable.

"It is akin to an internal collapse of systems. It is like lightning striking the residential building you live in," he said.

He added, "It is not just a hit to the lightning rod but a direct hit to all devices entirely—from water heaters and televisions to air conditioners and even phone chargers, as well as medical devices and health rescue systems. All these devices 'die' and stop functioning completely, just as in a power outage, but they become utterly useless due to the collapse of their internal systems."

Expected Targets

For the Israeli defense expert, the electromagnetic weapon is not entirely unknown, though its anticipated modern applications will be surprising. Its mechanism relies on well-known physical principles, but its impact will vary depending on its targets.

Expected targets include water desalination plants and energy network systems, especially Israel's electrical power systems, which are, of course, primary targets.

The weapon is expected to be delivered via drones, similar to the recent Houthi drone attack near the US embassy in Tel Aviv. It is speculated that the electromagnetic pulse could replace the warhead in the drone, though it is uncertain if the pulse can be efficiently triggered upon reaching the target.

**Certain Death for Electronic 'Cockroaches'**

The Israeli defense expert compares the fearsome electromagnetic weapon to nuclear weaponry, noting both have devastating effects. While nuclear weapons crush everything, including cockroaches, the current weapon will not spare electronic "cockroaches", a term referring to the tiny operational chips in all modern devices. This means a complete paralysis of all vital facilities in any country exposed to its threat.

This weapon could potentially expose military and offensive defense systems, delivering a deadly blow to all infrastructure. Therefore, Israel is not safe under the threat of such weapons, which are as dangerous as internationally banned non-conventional weapons, according to the Israeli expert's warning.

