Caretaker PM-led coalition rejects audio linked to lawmaker, urges judicial action

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Reconstruction and Development Coalition (Al-Ima’ar wal Tanmiya), led by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Wednesday condemned an audio recording attributed to coalition lawmaker, accusing him of making offensive remarks against prominent Iraqi religious and political figures.

In a statement, the coalition said it “strongly denounces and rejects” the content of the recording attributed to Hussein al-Ankoushi, describing the remarks as an unacceptable violation against revered religious figures, senior state officials, and the status of the late Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in a US airstrike in 2020.

The coalition urged the relevant judicial authorities to open an investigation and, if the authenticity of the recording is confirmed, to take legal action per Iraqi law.

Earlier today, Iraq’s judiciary issued an arrest warrant for al-Ankoushi, who won a parliamentary seat under the Reconstruction and Development Coalition.