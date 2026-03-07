Iran drones target US bases in Gulf, radar site in Israel

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s army on Saturday launched drone attacks targeting US military sites in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, along with a strategic Israeli facility, as the war with the US and Israel continues.

In its 15th operational statement, carried by Iranian media, the army said naval forces launched a “massive wave” of drone strikes on Al-Minhad Air Base in the UAE and the Al-Udairi camp area in Kuwait, which host US forces. Drones also struck radar systems at Sdot Micha, described as a “strategic” Israeli military site.

Earlier on Saturday, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its forces also targeted US sites in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait. Israeli media reported that two drones approached the Western Galilee, where air defenses intercepted them. Channel 12 claimed that one drone fell in an open area while another landed at a medical facility. In Saudi Arabia, air defense systems supposedly intercepted two ballistic missiles launched toward Prince Sultan Air Base and downed four drones over the Empty Quarter desert heading toward the Al-Shaybah oil field.

This is a breaking story...