Lebanon reports 26 people killed after Israeli commando raid in Nabi Sheet

Shafaq News- Beirut

At least 26 people were killed after clashes erupted following an Israeli airborne operation in the eastern Lebanese town of Nabi Sheet, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported on Saturday.

According to the agency, Israeli commandos deployed overnight in mountainous terrain between Al-Khreibeh, Maareboun, and Yahfoufa along the eastern Lebanon range. Four Apache helicopters inserted the unit before it moved toward the Shukr family cemetery on the eastern edge of Nabi Sheet. Hezbollah fighters and local residents detected the force, triggering exchanges of light and medium weapons fire.

Israeli aircraft and helicopters later carried out around 40 airstrikes in and around the town, the agency said, noting that the bombardment sought to block reinforcements and provide cover for the unit’s withdrawal, striking neighborhoods, streets, and public squares and causing extensive destruction.

Local sources indicated the fatalities included three Lebanese Army soldiers, one General Security member, and at least 15 residents of Nabi Sheet. Additional deaths occurred in nearby areas, including nine in Al-Khreibeh, one in Sereen, and one in Ali Al-Nahri.

Israeli authorities have not released information regarding potential casualties among their forces.