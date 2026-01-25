Two people killed as Israel strikes Southern and Eastern Lebanon

Shafaq News– Beirut

Israeli warplanes struck multiple sites in southern and eastern Lebanon on Sunday, causing casualties, Lebanese media reported.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, one person was killed and another was wounded in the strike that hit a hangar between the southern Lebanese towns of Khirbet Selm and Bir al-Salasil in Bint Jbeil district.

من مكان الغارة بين خربة سلم وبئر السلاسل قضاء بنت جبيل pic.twitter.com/srUSsottB2 — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) January 25, 2026

Additional attacks, local outlets said, included a drone strike on a vehicle between Barish and Maaroub in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district, killing one person. Raids also targeted the eastern mountain range near Nabi Sheet in the Shaara area, where no casualties were reported.

مراسل الجديد: غارة من مسيرة على المنطقة الواقعة بين بلدتي باريش ومعروب قضاء صور pic.twitter.com/UIf2d3pstC — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) January 25, 2026

مراسل الجديد: غارة إسرائيلية تستهدف جرد بلدة النبي شيت البقاعية pic.twitter.com/QzJKNu3uFW — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) January 25, 2026

On X, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed that the operation targeted “Hezbollah-linked sites,” including a facility in Bir al-Salasil allegedly used for weapons production, infrastructure in the Beqaa, and an individual he identified as a Hezbollah operative in the Bazouriyeh area in the south.

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع هاجم عناصر إرهابية من حزب الله عملوا داخل موقع لانتاج وسائل قتالية في جنوب لبنان🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع قبل قليل مبنى عمل من داخله عناصر إرهابية من حزب الله في منطقة بير السناسل بجنوب لبنان. 🔸وقد رصد جيش الدفاع خلال الفترة الأخيرة أنشطة لعناصر حزب الله داخل… pic.twitter.com/TNkOIKCryp — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 25, 2026

#عاجل 🔸استهدف جيش الدفاع قبل قليل عنصرًا إرهابيًا في منطقة البازىوية بجنوب لبنان — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) January 25, 2026

Despite the US-brokered ceasefire signed on November 27, 2024, between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli forces continue to hold five positions south of the Litani River and conduct regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during that period.

Read more: Israel warns Lebanon: Deterrence or descent into new war?