Four Iraqi security personnel wounded in Baghdad Airport attack

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Four Iraqi security personnel were wounded on Sunday after an attack targeting the logistics support center at Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said authorities later discovered a rocket launch platform mounted on a Kia pickup truck in the Radwaniya district west of Baghdad, which had been used in the assault on the facility.

Warning sirens were also activated at the logistics support center and inside the US Embassy in Baghdad in the Green Zone as a precaution against further attacks.

Earlier today, a security source said air defenses had shot down three drones and intercepted five rockets that attempted to target the logistics support center at Baghdad airport.