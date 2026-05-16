CENTCOM: US diverts nearly 80 vessels near Hormuz

CENTCOM: US diverts nearly 80 vessels near Hormuz
2026-05-16T16:12:19+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces have redirected 78 commercial ships and disabled four others since Washington imposed its naval blockade on Iran last month, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday.

CENTCOM said a US military helicopter was monitoring commercial ships while flying over territorial waters near the Strait of Hormuz as part of efforts to enforce the restrictions against Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian state television reported, citing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), that the naval force is capable of meeting the needs of all vessels seeking to cross the strategic waterway, adding that all sailors are now communicating with the force to secure safer and easier passage.

Iran continues to refuse US calls for the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz unless Washington ends its naval blockade, releases frozen Iranian funds, and eases sanctions. Both sides have recently agreed to delay discussions on Iran’s enriched uranium reserves —the main point of contention in nuclear negotiations— in favor of focusing on reopening the Strait and lifting US maritime restrictions.

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