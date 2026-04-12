US launches “plan B” on Iran with Hormuz blockade

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States started implementing a plan B approach toward Iran through a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, following the collapse of negotiations, a former US official told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Former US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Political-Military Affairs, Mark Kimmitt, said the alternative strategy is no longer theoretical, noting that it has entered an operational phase.

CENTCOM announced today that US forces will enforce a maritime blockade on all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports, which will apply to ships of all nationalities operating in Iranian ports and coastal areas, starting April 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. GMT). Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval command had warned that it would target any movement in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that all transit activity in the strait is under the “full control” of its armed forces.

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.