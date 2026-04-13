US enforces Iran blockade as Tehran warns of retaliation

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

The US military on Monday said it will intercept any vessel entering or leaving a designated blockade zone around Iranian ports, warning that even neutral ships may be subject to inspection for suspected smuggling.

In a notice to mariners, the military announced it will enforce maritime control in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, while maintaining that transit through the Strait of Hormuz to non-Iranian destinations will not be disrupted.

At the start of a cabinet meeting today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed support for the US decision, noting that US Vice President JD Vance had told him that removing enriched material from Iran and preventing the resumption of uranium enrichment remain key points of disagreement in negotiations.

Mohsen Rezaei, a member of the Expediency Discernment Council of Iran, rejected the move, saying Tehran would not allow the blockade and warning that it possesses “significant unused capabilities” to respond. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also warned that any military approach to the strait would be considered a violation of the ceasefire.

Earlier today, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said international transit through the strait must remain open and called for a peaceful resolution between the United States and Iran, warning against the risks of militarizing the situation. The Kremlin cautioned that a potential US blockade of Iranian ports could destabilize global markets, noting that details of Donald Trump’s plan remain “unclear.”

US-Iran talks in Pakistan collapsed after marathon negotiations on April 12, with Washington citing Tehran’s refusal to abandon nuclear weapons ambitions, while Iran accused the United States of shifting conditions and imposing pressure through a maritime blockade. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said measures targeting maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports would take effect on April 13 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (14:00 GMT).