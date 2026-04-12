US to block ships entering Iranian ports starting April 13

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces will begin enforcing a maritime blockade on all vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports starting April 13 at 10:00 a.m. ET, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday.

CENTCOM noted that the blockade will apply to ships of all nationalities operating in Iranian ports and coastal areas, including those in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, adding that the measures will not affect vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian ports.

The announcement follows a directive by the US President Donald Trump ordering the implementation of the blockade as part of broader US measures targeting Iran.