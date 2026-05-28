Erbil breaks world record with 2.6-ton shawarma skewer

Shafaq News- Erbil

Erbil officially entered the Guinness World Records on Thursday after a local restaurant prepared and cooked what organizers described as the world’s largest shawarma skewer.

According to a statement, the ceremony took place in the presence of Governor Omed Khoshnaw, who said the achievement was made by “Kas Azadi” restaurant after preparing a shawarma skewer weighing 2 tons and 672 kilograms. The new record surpassed the previous Guinness title held by a Turkish restaurant, the statement added.

After the cooking process was completed, more than 4,000 shawarma sandwiches were distributed free of charge to service institutions, orphanages, elderly care homes, and psychiatric hospitals under the supervision of the Kurdistan Humanitarian Organization.