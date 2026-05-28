In rural Babil, children turn palm groves into playgrounds

Shafaq News- Babil

Amid the quiet palm groves of Birmana village near Hilla, far from the noise and rapid pace of Iraq’s cities, children are creating their own world of play using little more than ropes, palm trunks, and discarded metal parts.

In the open rural setting, swings tied to date palms sway beneath long stretches of shade, while an old iron wheel once used for machinery has been repurposed into part of the children’s daily games.

The scene reflects both the simplicity of village life and the ingenuity of local families in transforming limited resources into spaces filled with movement and joy.

Despite the absence of modern amusement facilities, the laughter carried the atmosphere of an earlier Iraq, when childhood was tied more closely to orchards, farmland, and family gatherings than to screens and electronic entertainment.

Birmana village remains one of the places preserving that older rhythm of life, where children still play between palm trees and open fields, reviving memories deeply rooted in Iraq’s rural identity.