Israeli strikes kill 800 Hezbollah members since April

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli military stated on Thursday killing at least 800 Hezbollah members since a ceasefire with the Lebanese group took effect in mid-April.

Around 2,500 Hezbollah members have been killed since fighting between the two sides escalated in early March. The military said seven Hezbollah commanders were among those killed in operations across al-Khiam, al-Shaqif, Yahmar, Jibchit, and Jouaiya in southern Lebanon.

بنية تحتية ارهابية بعد أخرى…وقائدًا ارهابيا بعد قائد…تتساقط قيادة منظمة حزب الله الإرهابية تحت ضربات جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي.🔻 2500 مخرب تمت تصفيتهم منذ بداية عملية "زئير الأسد"،🔻 800 منهم منذ بدء وقف إطلاق النار فقط.🔸 ما كان يسمى "قيادة ميدانية" أصبح اليوم قائمة تصفيات… https://t.co/MxA6vcLhJg pic.twitter.com/69ETmFccno — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) May 28, 2026

The Israeli military described continued strikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and field commanders under what its “Lion’s Roar” Operation.

Lebanese authorities, however, recorded more than 8,500 Israeli attacks since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, have killed 3,269 people and wounded 9,840 others, including women and children.