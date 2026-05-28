Israeli strikes kill 800 Hezbollah members since April

Israeli strikes kill 800 Hezbollah members since April
2026-05-28T17:19:57+00:00

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli military stated on Thursday killing at least 800 Hezbollah members since a ceasefire with the Lebanese group took effect in mid-April.

Around 2,500 Hezbollah members have been killed since fighting between the two sides escalated in early March. The military said seven Hezbollah commanders were among those killed in operations across al-Khiam, al-Shaqif, Yahmar, Jibchit, and Jouaiya in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military described continued strikes targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and field commanders under what its “Lion’s Roar” Operation.

Lebanese authorities, however, recorded more than 8,500 Israeli attacks since March 2, which, according to the Health Ministry, have killed 3,269 people and wounded 9,840 others, including women and children.

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