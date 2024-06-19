Iraqi artisan preserves sweet tradition of 'Honey Days'

Shafaq News/ Inside a stall in Souq al-Hillah, an ancient Iraqi marketplace in Babil, 60-year-old Haji Ali can be seen kneading dough into a wooden tray dusted with flour. His nimble fingers skillfully shape the dough into geometric patterns, then fills them with colorful honey infused with dyes. Children gather around his shop, eager to purchase the traditional sweets known as "Ayam Zaman" (Days of Old) honey cakes. Haji Ali's shop, aptly named "Abu al-Asal... Ayam Zaman" (The Honey Father... Days of Old), stands as one of the last testaments to the enduring legacy of Iraqi confectionery craftsmanship. During Eid al-Adha, Haji Ali transforms his honey cakes into miniature works of art, adorning them with vibrant hues and simple shapes like circles, squares, stars, and hearts. These delightful treats become irresistible for both nostalgic adults and wide-eyed children who flock to his stall, always coming back for more. Photography: Karrar Jabbar