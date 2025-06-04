Kirkuk bans public Eid slaughter amid CCHF concerns

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Kirkuk remains free of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), health and local authorities announced on Wednesday, while implementing strict Eid al-Adha slaughtering rules to prevent potential outbreaks.

CCHF carries a high fatality rate and often resurfaces around Eid al-Adha due to increased animal handling. Health officials have warned that unregulated slaughter practices significantly raise transmission risks.

“Preventive measures remain in force,” Spokesperson for the Kirkuk Health Department Saman Yaebeh told Shafaq News, noting that all animal sacrifices must take place exclusively inside the city’s modern slaughterhouse under veterinary supervision.

Acting District Commissioner Falah Khaleel Yaychili further issued formal directives banning animal slaughter in streets and open areas, citing public health and environmental protection laws.

He added that veterinary teams will oversee pre- and post-slaughter inspections throughout the holiday. “Any violation of these rules will trigger strict legal action,” he warned, urging residents to follow official guidelines to preserve public health and ensure a safe holiday environment.

According to the Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 50 confirmed cases of CCHF since the start of 2025, including nine deaths.