CCHF on the rise: Kurdistan on high alert ahead of Eid al-Adha

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, health officials in the Kurdistan Region confirmed a case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Zakho, Duhok province, prompting authorities to tighten public health measures ahead of Eid al-Adha.

CCHF carries a high fatality rate and often resurfaces around Eid al-Adha due to increased animal handling. Health officials have warned that unregulated slaughter practices significantly raise transmission risks.

Zakho reported that a 28-year-old shepherd from Duhok tested positive after samples were confirmed by Iraq’s central laboratory in Baghdad.

In response, Erbil province issued directives banning public animal slaughter during Eid. “Animal sacrifices must take place only in designated facilities after veterinary inspection,” the province stated.

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw further emphasized the importance of cross-agency coordination “to ensure a safe and organized holiday.”

Municipal teams have also been instructed to monitor markets, enforce sanitary standards, and ensure compliance with food safety regulations across districts.

According to the Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 50 confirmed cases of CCHF since the start of 2025, including nine deaths.